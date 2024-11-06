Former AEW Star Jake Hager Accuses Tony Khan Of Threatening Job, Being 'Communist'

Presidential elections are usually a stressful time for all involved, regardless of what side one falls on, and the 2024 Presidential Election appears to have been no different. That's especially the case for former WWE, Bellator, and AEW star Jake Hager, a Donald Trump supporter who spent Tuesday evening hurling accusations against his former boss, AEW owner Tony Khan.

At first, Hager was seen tweeting derogatory remarks towards women and abortion rights. That changed at around 11 p.m., when a fan responded to a Hager tweet by tagging Khan and Bryan Danielson to "check your dumbass drunk boy," falsely believing Hager was still employed by AEW. It was then Hager shot back.

"Tony Khan is someone who threaten[ed] my job if I didn't stop promoting my Trump," Hager said. "He j[i]s a communist."

Hager didn't stop there, however. Ten minutes after this exchange, Hager fired off another tweet.

"Do u want proof that @TonyKhan is a communist and threatened me to be silent or else?" Hager asked.

All of Hager's tweets from the evening have since been deleted. Khan appears to have not responded to any of Hager's statements, with his most recent tweet promoting AEW's upcoming "Dynamite" episode from Manchester, New Hampshire. Following Hager's tirade, independent promotion Blitzkrieg Pro! removed Hager from their upcoming show on December 14, citing his behavior on social media.

Jake Hagar will no longer be appearing on December 14th in Enfield, CT. On top of sponsors no longer being willing to work with him, we also just have to do what we think is right for our roster and fans. We're going to get to work on a replacement asap, however, a few people... — Blitzkrieg! Pro (@Blitzkrieg_Pro) November 6, 2024

While not a "Day 1" member of the AEW roster, Hager debuted in the promotion not long after, appearing at the first ever episode of "Dynamite" to align with Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara, forming the Inner Circle stable. Hager would largely remain by Jericho's side throughout his AEW tenure, including becoming a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, before abandoning Jericho in mid-2023. His contract with AEW expired in May 2024.