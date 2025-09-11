AEW Announces Last Minute Unified Title Tournament Ahead Of All Out

Kazuchika Okada should be defending his Unified Championship at AEW All Out, with a mini tournament announced during "AEW Dynamite" to set up a three-way match on September 20.

Okada has been a champion for 540 days, at the time of writing, having won the Continental Championship, unified it with the International Championship against Kenny Omega at All In Texas, and since reigned as the Unified Champion.

He made the first defense of the title against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door in August, and is now due to be defending his title reign in the mini tournament culminating at All Out in Toronto; Okada is due to face Michael Oku on "AEW Collision" this week, as well as a bout pitting Konosuke Takeshita against Anthony Bowens, and then during "AEW Dynamite September to Remember" next week there will be a bout between The Beast Mortos and Mascara Dorada to determine the third finalist.

Though the chances are remote, Oku appears to have the opportunity to dethrone Okada before the title bout in Toronto, further stacking the odds in favor of a new champion being crowned. Per the inherited Continental rules, which Tony Khan reinstated for the Unified title after the bout against Omega, there should be no ringside interference in the matches.