Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Unified Title Rules After Controversial All In 2025 Outcome

Old rivals Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada clashed again during this past weekend's AEW All In: 2025 pay-per-view, putting both the AEW International and Continental Championships on the line to crown the inaugural AEW Unified Champion. As fans know by now, Okada walked away with the victory but both Don Callis and Kota Ibushi were at ringside and Callis got involved multiple times, which goes against Continental rules.

During the AEW All In 2025 post-show media scrum, Tony Khan clarified why the match didn't adhere to traditional Continental rules. "We did it under AEW's rules, in this case, for AEW rules the referee's decision is final," he explained. "If anybody ever interfered in a Continental title match, they would be fired. Tonight, we fought a match under the unified rules of AEW — where the referee's decision is final — and in this case, the referee had no way of knowing who pulled them out."

Callis, who was sitting next to Khan, then protested against the accusation that he got involved, leading the AEW president to claim he would've fired him under Continental rules. "And now that the title is unified, the Continental Champion won the match, so going forward the prevailing rules will be the Continental Rules, so there will never be outside interference ever again in a Unified Championship match," Khan further clarified, which led to Okada ironically clapping while Callis shook Khan's hand for making the call.

