MIA AEW Star Teases Imminent Return From Injury By Accepting Challenge From Big Bill

Big Bill has been in a war of words with his fellow AEW coworker, Eddie Kingston, who Bill challenged on a recent episode of "AEW Collision," much to the shock of fans, as Kingston has been away from the ring for over a year. According to a screencap on Eddie Kingston's Instagram story, Kingston is on his way back to the ring.

"So got the phone call and the money is right and the contract is signed on my end. So Big Bill you dumb goofy bastard just send location," the screencap from Kingston's account on the IG-related Threads platform read.

Kingston suffered the injury in a match against NJPW star and Death Rider understudy Gabe Kidd at NJPW's Resurgence PPV, where Kingston tore both his meniscus and his ACL. Last month, Kingston gave a positive update on his condition, as he was nearing the end of his physical therapy regimen, though not in time for him to take part in Forbidden Door at the end of August. It is still up to Big Bill when and where the match will take place.

Big Bill, however, has been fairly active in AEW, despite the fact that his mentor, "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho has been absent since losing the ROH World Title to Bandido in April. Bill and his fellow "Learning Tree" disciple, Bryan Keith, even took part in this past summer's AEW World Tag Title Eliminator Tournament, where they were eliminated in the first round by Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn.