AEW's Eddie Kingston Updates Fans On His In-Ring Status

AEW star Eddie Kingston hasn't wrestled since May 2024, when he suffered a leg injury requiring extensive healing and rehabilitation. In addition to his physical recovery, Kingston has been dealing with mental health setbacks as a result of the injury, but it sounds as though he's finally turning a corner. Last month, Kingston provided an update on his recovery by stating that he'd been doing physical therapy and had started working out in the ring again.

In another update, Kingston shared a photo of himself yesterday to his temporary Instagram Story. Sporting a rugged beard, the AEW star was seemingly inside a wrestling ring, sweating with what appears to be the ceiling of a warehouse in the background. Kingston captioned the photo by stating, "F***ing ring."

The AEW star's absence began when he broke his tibia and tore both his ACL and meniscus while wrestling New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Gabe Kidd. After reportedly undergoing multiple surgeries on his leg, it's still not apparent when he might be fully cleared to return to wrestling.

Kingston hasn't been entirely absent, however. In addition to posting on social media from time to time, usually about classic Japanese wrestling, Kingston made an appearance on AEW programming last August, showing up in a video package to hype Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland at AEW All In 2024.

Some fans were expecting Kingston to return in the lead-up to (or during) this year's All In, as he would've been a natural fit to help oppose the Death Riders. However, the timing didn't work out, and Kingston is still working towards his comeback.