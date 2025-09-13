WWE Tag Champs Wyatt Sicks Attack AAA Counterparts After Worlds Collide Title Match

At "Worlds Collide", New Day was scheduled to face Psycho Clown and Pagano for the AAA World Tag Team titles. As we all know, the card is subject to change.

Backstage, Chuey Martinez interviewed New Day and Grayson Waller when Xavier Woods announced that due to Penta's Mexican Destroyer, he had surgery on his head. "Less than 24 hours after having my head cut open, I got on an airplane and risked a blood clot and possibly even death in order to see my man, Kofi Kingston and my man, Grayson Waller fight for those championships. So no, I'm not fighting, but we're taking those championships anyway."

Pagano hit a swinging neckbreaker and planted Kingston. Pagano took out Waller and Clown dove through the ropes to take down Kingston, much to Woods' chagrin. They followed with stereo dropkicks in the corner, but Waller broke up the pin. Pagano went up top, but was distracted by Woods, allowing Kingston to knock him down. Kingston with a Superplex and Waller followed with an elbow drop. Waller battled Pagano in the corner while Woods distracted the ref. Clown ripped off his mask to reveal another mask, which sent a terrified Woods running to the back. Clown hit Kingston with a belt, which Konnan pointed out he does all the time.The champs hit stereo Destroyers. Pagano took out Kingston with a dive to the outside. Clown punched Waller in the face and rolled him up for the win.

As the champs were being interviewed, the Wyatt Sicks descended on the ring with Uncle Howdy wearing the WWE tag titles across his shoulders. They surrounded the ring before Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis attcked Clown and Pagano. Nikki Cross took out Clown. Erick Rowan set up a table and placed Pagano on it for Lumis to deliver a senton off the top. Gacy and Rowan sent Clown through a table set up against the ropes. Howdy delivered the Sister Abigail to Pagano. They held up their titles along with the AAA tag titles while standing over their bodies.