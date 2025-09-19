JBL Explains How Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Got Over, Despite Not Being A Good Worker

He may not have had the same nor great in-ring skills that JBL once possessed in his wrestling career, but Michael "P.S." Hayes was magnificent at eliciting a response from the crowd, according to the former WWE Champion. When discussing Hayes' career as the self-appointed and outspoken leader of the former Fabulous Freebirds, JBL described the ability Hayes had then and now on how to read a room and command it, which put him over in similar contention as some of the top stars of his era.

"Michael was not a good worker at all," the Hall of Famer chuckled on "Something To Wrestle With." "He couldn't do a five-star match. He's not going to do suplexes... Now, he will potato you. He will almost knock you out no matter where he hits you, he will hit you hard. Michael is a super tough guy. It's one of the reasons he got over so well with the Von Erichs. But he knew how to work within his own abilities. So when Michael was out there, Michael got over. I mean, people talk about Michael Hayes a lot about how he could talk people into a crowd...Michael could talk them in. Michael could also deliver in the ring, which I think is one thing that's missing with some guys."

Seeking to help mold the stars of today's generation to convey the same savagery he once had, the Hall of Famer now works behind the scenes as the vice president, creative writing, booking, and senior producer for WWE. Some of his instrumental decisions behind the camera include producing the storyline angles for The Bloodline, including "The OTC" Roman Reigns' segments.

