Backstage Update On WWE Royal Rumble Status Of Brock Lesnar And Michael Hayes

Janel Grant's recently-amended lawsuit demanded the wrestling world's attention when it named several of the case's key participants, including current WWE producer and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes and former WWE star Brock Lesnar. Ahead of Saturday's widely anticipated Royal Rumble, Fightful Select reports that, while Hayes is expected to perform his usual backstage duties, Lesnar is not and will not be at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As of writing, Hayes is expected to resume his role as a producer for Saturday's Royal Rumble. According to the amended lawsuit, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon forced Grant to make customized sexually explicit content for Hayes and other WWE crew members. It is unclear whether Hayes' named involvement in Grant's complaint will lead to future professional repercussions, as many of the other names in Grant's lawsuit have been removed from the company.

While Hayes is reportedly working Saturday's event, Lesnar is not backstage, and has not been discussed for a return. According to the lawsuit, McMahon similarly coerced Grant to create personalized sexually explicit content for Lesnar in an attempt to sign the former UFC star to another WWE contract. One year ago, a rumored Lesnar return at the 2024 Royal Rumble was similarly impacted by his involvement in Grant's legal proceedings. It seems that Lesnar's reappearance in Grant's amended document has dashed any hope of a return for the "Beast Incarnate." Lesnar's name seems to have been blacklisted from WWE, and Paul Heyman, one of Lesnar's closest associates, has implied that Lesnar is not due for a return any time soon.