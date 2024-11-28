Paul Heyman Provide Update On Potential Brock Lesnar WWE Return

Brock Lesnar is rarely mentioned on WWE TV these days, thanks to his connection to the allegations leveled against Vince McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Though Lesnar has not been criminally charged with any wrongdoing or been accused of any direct misconduct, McMahon's seedy texts revealed that he used the possibility of sex with Grant as a negotiation tactic. His association with the case has made "The Beast Incarnate" something of a pariah, with a feeling that his return would diminish the gravity of the situation.

During a recent appearance on "SHAK Wrestling," Lesnar's former advocate, Paul Heyman, was asked about the prospects of seeing Lesnar in WWE again. Heyman was fairly tight-lipped on the issue but seemed to confirm Lesnar wouldn't be showing up any time soon.

"It's not a subject that's going to resolve itself by Survivor Series or by the end of the year, and therefore it's just not on the radar of things to address today," Heyman said.

Heyman also would not confirm or deny that he had been communicating with Lesnar, noting the level of privacy he prefers to maintain.

"Number one, I would never want to violate his wish of privacy. And number two, I would fear for a human being that would want to," Heyman said. "So based on both love and appreciation for the man, and a healthy dose of absolute fear of the man, I will neither confirm nor deny my knowledge of even the existence of a species on this planet that carries the name Brock Lesnar."

Lesnar's name has resurfaced in fan chatter, as Heyman recently returned to re-introduce another "Paul Heyman Guy" to WWE programming: CM Punk. Punk was revealed as the O.G. Bloodline's fifth man for Survivor Series: WarGames.

