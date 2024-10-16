Backstage Report On Recent WWE-Brock Lesnar Rumors

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since August 2023, and despite rumors to the contrary, it doesn't appear he'll be returning any time soon. A new report from Fightful Select, citing a "high level" source within the company, states that there are no creative plans in place for Lesnar. Additionally, a source in creative relayed that it would be quite surprising if Lesnar was brought back in the midst of a federal investigation.

Though not directly named, Lesnar was referenced in the civil lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE by former employee Janel Grant earlier this year, which has since been put on hold pending the results of the aforementioned federal investigation. In the lawsuit, it is alleged that McMahon arranged for Grant to send sexually explicit content to Lesnar as part of McMahon's efforts to convince the wrestler to sign a new contract. Though there was talk of McMahon arranging for a physical encounter between Grant and Lesnar, it did not come to pass.

Along with the news that there aren't plans for a Lesnar comeback, today's report detailed the extent to which WWE is trying to distance itself from the performer. Word has reportedly been passed down to not mention Lesnar on commentary or in promos, though Cody Rhodes did bring up Lesnar on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw."

There were initially plans to include Lesnar in the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, but things were changed at the last minute as the wrestler's name became attached to the McMahon controversy. Lesnar was meant to feud against GUNTHER heading into WWE WrestleMania 40, but that spot wound up going to Sami Zayn, who defeated the Austrian for the Intercontinental Championship.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).