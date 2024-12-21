Backstage Report On Whether WWE Is Considering A Brock Lesnar Return

With 2025 less than two weeks away, a new year brings new beginnings, especially the potential of returning stars and previous champions. However, in the case of seven-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, the chances of seeing him return to any WWE programming anytime soon appear slim to none, which remains accurate to previous reports on the possibility of his comeback this year.

According to a post on X by Chris Featherstone from Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE and Lesnar have not spoken about a potential timetable for his return. The post states, "I have been informed that there's been no internal conversations regarding Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE, and the belief is that he will not be returning any time in the foreseeable future."

I have been informed that there's been no internal conversations regarding Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE, and the belief is that he will not be returning any time in the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/lEljCasf26 — Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ph.D. (@chrisprolific) December 21, 2024

"The Beast Incarnate" last wrestled at SummerSlam in 2023, losing in singles action to current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Although he was not directly named, Lesnar was referenced in a civil lawsuit with Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE by former employee Janel Grant earlier this year. In the lawsuit, it was alleged that McMahon arranged for Grant to send sexually explicit content to Lesnar as part of a ploy to get the former UFC star to sign a new contract. At this time, the lawsuit recently saw a federal stay placed on it lifted, meaning the case will now proceed.