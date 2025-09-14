Backstage Report On The Relationship Between Ronda Rousey & AEW

Following her exit from WWE in 2023, Ronda Rousey reunited with Marina Shafir, her fellow MMA Horsewoman, for a trio of tag matches at Lucha VaVoom, Revolver, and Ring of Honor. The latter two were connected as a no contest finish at Revolver resulted in Rousey and Shafir facing the same opponents, Athena and Billie Starkz, at Ring of Honor just one day later. According to Shafir, their match at Revolver almost didn't happen, which a new report has reaffirmed while also addressing Rousey's reaction to it.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey, at the time, wasn't happy about the backstage series of events that led up to her tag matches at Revolver and ROH. However, she was adamant about wanting to team with Shafir, who is a long-time friend and current talent under the AEW-ROH banner.

WON reiterated its previous report that AEW President Tony Khan was initially hesitant to greenlight Shafir's appearance at Revolver because AEW and ROH were running shows in the same area on the same week. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley reportedly advocated for the booking by highlighting his friendship with Revolver promoter Sami Callihan and his personal admiration for Shafir. This move was said to be pivotal as Khan then agreed to let Shafir wrestle with Rousey at Revolver, under the condition that the two would compete in a rematch against Starkz and Athena on ROH programming. Rousey has not appeared or wrestled under the AEW-ROH banner since then, though Khan himself has confirmed that the door for Rousey's return is open.

Earlier this month, Rousey admitted that her professional wrestling career is "pretty much" behind her. Nowadays, she is a mother of two children and an author.