Bryan Danielson: Writer Involved In My Favorite WWE WrestleMania Moment Is Now In AEW

Bryan Danielson had several different gimmicks during his run with the WWE, from his "Yes Movement" character to "Team Hell No," but his most hated (for all the right reasons) gimmick was undoubtedly his "Planet's Champion" gimmick, where he infamously carried around an "Eco friendly" WWE Championship.

"I had so much material, so I never worried about running out of material!" Danielson recalled during an interview with "Ned & Josh" adding how wrestlers often say that their best characters are those who are just like them but dialed up to 11. "The writer who was working with me, who I love, and now he's with now with AEW; his name is Robert Evans." Danielson then hilariously admitted that the "most irritating people on the planet" are vegans, adding that this was something that added to his "Planet's Champion" character.

Additionally, Danielson claimed that between his WM 30 and 37 matches, he'd still choose 30, but ultimately his favorite 'Mania Moment was at WM35, where he competed against Kofi Kingston. "There was a lot of things about WrestleMania 30 that make it hard for me to look back on," he admitted. "During that time, I was going through a lot of pain, you know, and so it's not something I ever tend to think about too much because it brings me into a negative space, right? But versus WM35? Wrestling Kofi was so awesome!" Danielson also added that his daughter was backstage at the time, which made it special, and that losing meant he could go home and rest instead of doing media.

