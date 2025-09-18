AEW's MJF Reportedly Cast In Christmas Action Comedy Sequel Starring David Harbour

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman continues to stretch his 'acting chops' as, according to a recent report from "Deadline," the former AEW World Champion has been cast in "Violent Night 2." This recent casting comes hot on the heels of MJF's role in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2," where he starred as the titular character's son, which seems to have been one more stepping stone to establishing Friedman as an actor.

According to the report, other names set to star in the film include the likes of "Thunderbolts" star David Harbour, "The Good Place" lead Kristen Bell, influencer Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor, and Jared Harris of AMC's "The Terror." The currently planned release date is set for Wednesday, December 4th, 2026. At this time, the plot is still unknown, but Harbour will be revisiting his role as the more violent Santa Claus, while it's unknown who Friedman will be playing. In the first film, however, Santa takes on a team of mercenaries to rescue a girl and her family, and unlike the traditional depiction of Saint Nick, he's armed with lethal combat skills.

The report also noted that Friedman has done other work that is currently in post-production, citing that he starred in Clark Duke's crime-thriller "Stranglehold" alongside actors Jake Lacy, Ashley Benson, and Justin Long, and that the film is set to debut at a festival this year. Additionally, it was added that Friedman is repped by three different talent agencies: Activist Artists Management, Adventure Media, and CAA. Friedman is clearly leaning into his film career and living up to all the reasons he once stated why his acting is good for AEW.