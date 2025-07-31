AEW's MJF Discusses Leaving Happy Gilmore 2 To Have '5-Star Match'

Late last year, Maxwell Jacob Friedman took a brief hiatus from in-ring action in order to film scenes for the sports comedy film, "Happy Gilmore 2," in which he reportedly plays Gordie Gilmore. On "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Bishop Dyer took note of a recent interview in which the film's main star Adam Sandler mentioned MJF leaving the set to have a "5-star match" match on AEW television. As a follow-up, Dyer asked MJF how he balances his schedule.

"It's not easy, but when you're born better, it doesn't hurt me as much as it would hurt somebody else psychologically," MJF said in response. "I wake up every day. I put two pants on like everybody else. Now, are the pants Burberry, Armani, Gucci, Louis V? Yes, but still pants nonetheless. The match they were referencing. It was actually a pay-per-view match at the Prudential Center against Roderick Strong. I believe it was Full Gear, and a lot of my castmates actually came to the match after we were done filming to watch me win, which was a good time."

Though actually rated three stars by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MJF did manage to defeat Roderick Strong during their singles match at AEW Full Gear, which took place on November 23. Following this, MJF remained out of an AEW ring until AEW Worlds End on December 28, where a victory over Adam Cole guaranteed that the Dynamite Diamond Ring would stay in the former AEW World Champion's possession.

Regarding Sandler himself, MJF noted that the Hollywood veteran is like a second dad to him. "It was so nice being out of disgusting, smelly wrestling venues because, as you know, wrestling fans, they're horrible," he added. "But when you're on set with these beautiful actors who are attractive and they shower, they're on good diets, and they groom themselves, it's just nice to be around."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.