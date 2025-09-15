Tony Schiavone Shares Hilarious Take On Photos From AEW Star MJF's Wedding

AEW's "most hated" wrestler, MJF, recently tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Alicia Atout, and pictures and videos of their wedding were shared by family members on social media, resulting in some criticism from fans and AEW higher-ups being upset that the pictures were leaked. Tony Schiavone has often heavily criticized Friedman on television, but was spotted amongst the wedding attendees. But instead of explaining himself, the veteran joked that his attendance was impossible.

"That's AI," Schiavone said during his "What Happened When?" podcast while referring to the pictures. "That's either Photoshopped- that's either AI or Photoshopped; I was not there. And, what was this event?" Schiavone was then told that the "event" was the wedding of MJF and Atout. "So, you're thinking, what? What? You're thinking that I would be at MJF's wedding? Why would I be at that son of a b**ch's wedding? He's a horrible person!"

Schiavone goes on to blame his co-host, Conrad Thompson, for photoshopping or generating the image through AI.

"I wasn't there, I would never go to his [wedding]!" the veteran proclaimed. "Not only that, he didn't get married! Who the hell would marry him? Who would – Alicia? Alicia who? Alicia Atout? The girl that does interviews backstage? She's really good; you're saying she's married? She'd never marry him!" Schiavone's even claimed that other names like Jeff Jarrett were also victims of a Photoshop scam. As the show went off the air, Schiavone could be heard hilariously ranting in the background against MJF.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.