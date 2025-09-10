AEW Reportedly Unhappy Photos Leaked From MJF's Wedding

When MJF arrived at "AEW Collision" to cost Mark Briscoe his match with Konosuke Takeshita, it was a bit of a surprise to many. That's because it was expected MJF would be on his honeymoon, after numerous photos emerged earlier that day revealing MJF and long-time girlfriend, AEW interviewer Alicia Atout, had gotten married. And it appears those photos, which showed several AEW stars in attendance, may have some in the promotion feeling a bit heated.

On Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez revealed that, despite appearances, AEW personnel had not posted the photos onto social media, saying it was instead fans that found them on family albums on Facebook and began reposting them. Even though many in AEW would share them after, Alvarez' co-host Dave Meltzer said those in AEW weren't pleased to see photos of MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page together at the wedding, with MJF said to be the most upset.

"I know that they're not particularly happy it happened," Meltzer said. "It's not the end of the world. I mean, everyone knows and this and that. But it's still, especially for people who have kind of the mentality that he [MJF] would have, and I would presume Page would have, but I know he would have, in the sense of he wouldn't want that.

"He's...look, he's trying to be a heel from the 70s and 80s in 2025. And it's not the easiest thing to do, and he works very hard at being that kind of a heel that people genuinely hate, and trying to make...and there's nothing wrong with trying to create the illusion that these feuds are real. I mean, we know they're not, but you do want to create the illusion. And I don't think you want to break the illusion."

