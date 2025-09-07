Tony Khan, AEW Stars Attend (And Comment On) Wedding Of MJF & Alicia Atout

On Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a surprise appearance and cost Mark Briscoe his match against Konosuke Takeshita. 24 hours before that, MJF tied the knot with Alicia Atout — whom AEW fans have seen working as a backstage correspondent — on Long Island.

Images from MJF and Atout's wedding have surfaced across social media, revealing a number of AEW roster members, and even AEW President Tony Khan, in attendance. According to Khan, it was the "best wedding ever."

AEW commentator Taz congratulated the newlywed couple on X, writing "Big congrats to @The_MJF & @AliciaAtout on their marriage! Wish them nothing but a lifetime of happiness!" Also featured in his post was an image of Taz and his son HOOK posing with MJF at the ceremony.

"Congratulations to [Alicia Atout] and [MJF] on such a beautiful wedding. God bless you both," wrote Prince Nana on his Instagram Stories. Nana is well-known for being the on-screen manager to former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Other AEW names present for MJF and Atout's special day were Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, "Hangman" Adam Page, Daniel Garcia, Thunder Rosa, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, Jeff and Karen Jarrett, and Aubrey Edwards.

Atout herself cherished the moment with a photo of herself and MJF kissing on Instagram. "From T*ts McGee to Mrs. Friedman. I love you," read the caption. Beneath it, several wrestling figures flooded the comment section with celebratory words. This includes AEW stars Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale, WWE's Nikki Bella and Natalya, and TNA's Jessica McKay.

Atout officially signed with All Elite Wrestling in June 2024 as a member of the broadcast team. Meanwhile, MJF, another former AEW World Champion, has worked with the company since its start in 2019.