AEW Collision Live Coverage 9/6 - Moxley Vs. Garcia, Briscoe Vs. Takeshita, Eight-Woman Tag

Moxley is out first, making his lengthy way through the back with Marina Shafir by his side. Commentary takes the time during his entrance to recap some of the events of "AEW Dynamite" this week. Daniel Garcia comes out next, and he's all business (almost), with the crowd already chanting his name.

Moxley circles Garcia and they lock hands in a test of strength. Moxley backs Garcia into the corner; Garcia switches. Moxley gets in the ropes, forcing the ref to back Garcia up. They lock up, Mox twists Garcia's arm behind his back but Garcia takes Mox down with a drop toehold and applies an STF. Garcia rolls into a cover but only gets one, and both men are to their feet.

Test of strength again, or at least Mox teases it before going to Garcia's back, rolling him into a snapmare and kicking him. Garcia back to his feet and his suddenly unloading with forearms, backing Mox into the corner, but Mox whips Garcia into the other corner and drops him with a clothesline. Then the same thing again, across the ring to the other ring post. Now Mox has Garcia down and his twisting his finger Pete Dunne style. Mox with piefaces to Moxley in the corner and a big chop, then he climbs to the second rope and delivers punches. Mox torturing Garcia now, shoving his thumbs into Garcia's face while the crowd boos. Garcia tries to fight back with a chop but Mox delivers a harder chant and drops him. Mox almost trying to fire Garcia up, Garcia hits a chop but again eats a harder one. Mox backs Garcia into the former and hits him with a variety of strikes, then a boot to the face. Garcia reverses a whip in the corner and runs in; Mox tries to get his foot up but Garcia catches him and nails a Dragon Screw leg whip.

Garcia now taking control, dropping Moxley again and working over his leg on the bottom rope. Garcia drags Moxley into the corner and whips his knee into the ring post, then delivers punches and whips the knee into the post again. Garcia now applies a figure four leglock around the ring post; he breaks the hold before he gets disqualified, but Garcia is being particularly vicious. Shafir offers Garcia a hand up, but he refuses her. She drags him up anyway. He gets on the apron but Moxley his a dropkick and drops him to the floor on the outside as we go to commercial.