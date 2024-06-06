Alicia Atout Is All Elite, Confirms She's Signed With AEW

Quietly, AEW has made some changes to their broadcasting team early in 2024. The promotion released long-time personality/ring announcer Dasha Gonzalez towards the end of March, and recently brought in Arkady Aura to serve as a backstage interviewer alongside Renee Paquette. And it looks as though the duo will be joined backstage by someone who previously had a cup of coffee in AEW.

Taking to X last night, Alicia Atout posted a photo of herself backstage at "AEW Dynamite," revealing that she had signed with the promotion, and would be seeing fans every Wednesday. Atout wasted no time getting to work, conducting two social media exclusive interviews last night with Wheeler Yuta, following his emotional return after five months off recovering from a concussion, and Mark Briscoe after he defeated Brian Cage to qualify for the TNT Championship ladder match at Forbidden Door.

Cat's out of the bag. ✨ I'm beyond excited to officially announce I'm ALL ELITE. See you every Wednesday, babyyyyy. 💫 @AEW pic.twitter.com/PxIHBleoUo — Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) June 6, 2024

EXCLUSIVE! How is #ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe feeling, after qualifying for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at #ForbiddenDoor?@SussexCoChicken | @AliciaAtout pic.twitter.com/jfzSLWGe0O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2024

First gaining noteriety from wrestling fans for her interviews with several prominent wrestling figures, Atout officially entered the wrestling business in 2018, when she signed with TNA as an interviewer, working there for a year. She would serve as a backstage correspondent at All In, the precursor event to AEW, and later performed the same role at AEW's first event, Double or Nothing, in May 2019. Though it was reported she had signed a contract with AEW, Atout wouldn't appear for AEW again, instead signing with MLW that November.

While in MLW, Atout would later transition from interviewer to valet in early 2022, after turning heel alongside Richard Holliday. Atout and Holliday would go on to feud with Holliday's former stablemate and then MLW World Heavyweight Champion Hammerstone, who eventually emerged victorious from the feud by defeating Holliday in a falls count anywhere match. Atout would later depart from MLW in March 2023.

