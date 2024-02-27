Backstage Details On Reported AEW Hire

AEW's backstage correspondents are set to add another to their lineup, with the latest signing possibly spoiling the announcement on her social media.

Fightful Select is reporting that Arkady Aura has joined the company as a backstage interviewer, picking up some of the load that has been carried by Renee Paqutte and Lexy Nair. While there had been no official announcement from AEW, Aura tweeted about her excitement to join the company and put up a longer post on Instagram, suggesting that the popular athlete and broadcaster had signed with the company. Fightful also reported there were others discussed in regards to joining the backstage interview team and that there could be more additions to come. Paquette, a former WWE broadcaster, as well as the wife of former WWE Champion Jon Moxley, joined AEW in October 2022, while Nair has been with AEW since 2019, and also puts in time as an interviewer for Ring of Honor programming.

The news is just the latest in backstage hirings in AEW, as the wrestling promotion recently hired former soap opera and WWE writer Jennifer Pepperman as a new member of the creative staff, with Pepperman likely to work closely with Mercedes Mone, who is reportedly debuting for the company at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" on March 13. Pepperman has already been backstage at "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," though it is not clear if she has started in an official capacity yet. AEW also welcomed back former AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall as a producer and coach.