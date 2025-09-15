Women's Champion Toni Storm Gives Contract Update: 'AEW For Life'

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will seemingly be sticking around AEW for the foreseeable future. Appearing on "The Sandman Podcast," Storm was asked what she'd be doing if she wasn't wrestling, and it led to the champion revealing that she has no intention of performing outside of AEW, or doing anything else in the public eye.

"When I'm done wrestling, you'll never see me again," Storm said. "You'll never see me in any other capacity, or any other company, for that matter. ... There's no encore. This is it."

Storm also stated that she's in the midst of a five-year deal with AEW, but she couldn't recall how much time she had left. The former WWE star initially joined the promotion in early 2022, putting her under contract with AEW until at least 2027. If she signed an extension with the company at some point since then, it means she'll be there even longer.

"I'm a lifer for AEW. There's no, 'Oh, I'll see what happens,'" Storm continued. "Random crazy s**t happens, but as of now, AEW for life."

That led to Storm being asked directly if she'd ever return to WWE. Though she loves many of the people who work there, and she noted that it's a good place to accumulate both wealth and power, Storm doesn't intend to go back.

"I understand them for exactly what they are: they're a machine, they're a business," Storm stated. "I just don't fit in with their whole shtick, and that's cool."

Storm's initial run with WWE lasted from 2017 until 2021. She requested her release at the end of that year and it was granted, allowing her to debut in AEW several months later.

