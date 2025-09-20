Former WWE Star Luke Gallows Ranks Undertaker Match, WrestleMania Among Career Highs

Doc Gallows, formerly known as Luke Gallows in WWE, has achieved success nearly everywhere he's competed throughout his 22-year professional wrestling career, but there's one moment that stands out above the rest for the two-time WWE Tag Team Champion. While wrestling under the name Festus in 2008, Gallows went one-on-one with The Undertaker in the main event of an episode of "WWE SmackDown," a match that is still viewed as one of the better singles bouts on his in-ring resume. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Gallows stated that headlining "SmackDown" with "The Deadman" is arguably the highlight of his career, and also reflected on some of his best moments in the business alongside his tag team partner Karl Anderson.

"I would say out of all my WWE stuff, the first run when I was 24 years old and just kind of working in the middle of a comedy gimmick and then I main event with The Undertaker. And then when we came back the next time and that WrestleMania 33 with the Hardys, like being part of that return and that ladder match was a huge moment for me. But you know our first Tokyo Dome in New Japan when we won the IWGP Tag Team titles that was my second tour, that was huge for me ... you just continue to try and make more moments and that's what it is now."

At the age of 41, Gallows has spent most of this year competing on the independent wrestling scene with Anderson, with both men having made appearances in promotions such as Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

