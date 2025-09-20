Luke Gallows Names Only Regret With Returning To WWE

This past February, Doc Gallows, formerly known as Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson were released from WWE during a round of talent cuts following the Royal Rumble. The Good Brothers initially returned to WWE in 2022 in order to reunite with their OC leader AJ Styles, but according to Gallows, working for the company comes with one major hurdle that he now regrets after having left the company.

During an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," Gallows explained that wrestling on the indie circuit allows a performer to be their own boss, but being under a WWE contract completely removes the ability to elevate your own personal brand.

"We're so fortunate. We don't know the number, but I think it's like nine or ten contracts in a row," Gallows explained. "It's liberating. It's great and the thing that's been the most fun for us is the stuff we're doing on our own. Our 'Talk'n Shop' podcast is now available wherever podcasts are found ... it's a hell of a lot of work, but it' very rewarding. So, I think we're both just thankful that we can do that and the only regret we would have these times when we would like go back to WWE or whatever was you kind of have to abandon your own brand. Now we're in a space in time in wrestling where if we ever did go back somewhere, we wouldn't abandon the brand."

Since their departure from WWE, Gallows and Anderson have had the opportunity to compete in promotions such as Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, while also teaming with The Young Bucks and competing against the BULLET CLUB War Dogs.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Developmentally Speaking" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.