RVD Details WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Without Fans, Fellow Star Was 'Brokenhearted'

Although not considered among the upper echelon of all-time stars in WWE, Rob Van Dam is undoubtedly one of the most influential wrestlers of his time. To this day, nobody has replicated the way he moved, his creative strikes, and his natural ability to win over fans.

RVD earned his recognition when he was inducted as part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class. Unfortunately, this was during the pandemic which meant that not many were allowed to attend the ceremony.

Van Dam spoke to "TMZ Sports" about attending the event for decades listening to speeches drag on from people who weren't super impactful to the business and the time constraints he was given when it was his time to be inducted.

"I go to it every year forever and ever. And then, when it's my turn, it's not only to an empty house, but also, after listening to way too long speeches that were given way too long, now all of a sudden, they ask us to do 3-5 minutes, which I didn't, I went way over."

The extreme legend remembered seeing Molly Holly backstage at the ceremony who had a similar reaction when notified about the short speech times delegated.

"Molly Holly, she was really excited about this. She had someone help her with this big, long speech, and everyone she was going to thank, and she was brokenhearted [when she learned of the time constraints]. And she had to follow me, and I went way over, so I don't know if that was a factor in her disappointment. It's still of course an honor. It means a lot to be in the elite, and be remembered for that reason."

During the interview, Van Dam also gave fans an update on his nightmare injury where he fractured both of his heels.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ Sports" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.