WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Gives Update On Recovery After Double Heel Fracture

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam suffered a particularly nasty injury earlier this year when he fractured both of his heels during a battle royale at an MLW event. Speaking with TMZSports, Van Dam offered an update on his condition about five months after the injury took place.

"I feel like I'm between the middle and the end of it," Van Dam said of his recovery. "It's been awhile, a lot longer than I thought it would take to heal. And from what I've learned, every calcaneus fracture's different."

Van Dam had only been expecting to miss a couple of months due to the injury, but it's taken far longer for his fractures to heal. Prior to the match in April, Van Dam hadn't wrestled for a year because of another injury, and he's eager to get back into the swing of things.

As for how he feels on a daily basis, Van Dam said that the pain comes and goes, often depending on how medicated he is. That's made it difficult to gauge exactly where he's at in terms of healing, so the former ECW star isn't able to provide an update on when he might be back in the ring.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Van Dam revealed that he had been in talks with WWE about making a return when his injury took place. The former WWE Champion had a desire to wrestle John Cena before Cena retires this year, and Van Dam believes the deal was close to coming together when he fractured his heels.

