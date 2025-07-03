WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Offers Injury Update After Fractured Heels

Earlier this year, Rob Van Dam suffered some serious damage when he fractured both of his heels while wrestling at an MLW show. In a health update following Van Dam's injury, the performer reportedly stated the moment of impact took place at the very end of the 40-man Battle Riot match, and most fans didn't even realize he'd been hurt.

Speaking on his podcast, "1 Of A Kind," Van Dam offered another update by stating that he's doing much better and is now able to walk around without issue, and he's even been able to carry things up and down the stairs. However, he's not back to 100% mobility just yet, and Van Dam admitted that he still experiences some pain when he moves around.

"I might've lost the arch in one of my feet," Van Dam said. "If that did happen, then I will probably a little limp going forward. But I don't think I really care."

Not long after Van Dam's injury, his close friend and fellow wrestler Sabu died at the age of 61. At the memorial service, Van Dam made the decision to walk up to the podium to pay tribute to Sabu despite not being fully healed. He now admits that it's possible the decision could have long lasting ramifications on his feet, but Van Dam doesn't regret it.

Now 54 years old, the Battle Riot in April was Van Dam's only in-ring appearance in 2025 thus far. Prior to that, he last wrestled in April 2024 on an episode of "AEW Rampage," but Van Dam had been maintaining a healthy schedule of independent matches up to that point.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.