TNA's Matt Hardy Details 'Surreal' Experience Being Back In The Ring With The Dudleys

At 50 and 48, Matt and Jeff Hardy are undoubtedly on their final run as active wrestlers, especially considering how extreme their style of wrestling has always been. Despite this, their recent run inspired their old rivals, The Dudley Boyz, to step into the ring with them one more time, at the upcoming TNA Bound for Glory event. Looking ahead to their upcoming clash, Matt described being back in the ring with The Dudley Boyz.

"It was surreal, man. I'm not gonna lie," he said during an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. Matt further added that all four men got a great reaction from the crowd. "We get into the ring, and as soon as we step into the ring and all four of guys were, you know, our backs are against the ropes, we have quite the distance between us, there's no face off, it was not a confrontation, but then the crowd immediately started chanting 'this is awesome.'"

Matt further expressed that it was amazing to see how much the crowd was into the segment, and added that it made him feel confident about the interest in their upcoming match. Matt also admitted how long he and Jeff have been wrestling in the industry and how much they've put their bodies through. "I feel like it motivates us to carry this match as much as we can and make this match as good as it can be, and I know that both of the Dudleys are willing to step up and they're going to give it everything they have."

