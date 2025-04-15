Bully Ray Explains Who's To Blame For The Dudley's Vs. Hardys Not Happening Yet

The Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz created several magical moments during their time together in WWE alongside Edge & Christian, and it seems that the Hardys and Dudleys are keen to have one final match against each other. Bully Ray is keen for it to happen and revealed that both teams are on board, but disclosed the one stumbling block for it to happen.

On a recent edition of "Busted Open," host Dave LaGreca hyped up a potential match between the Dudleys and Hardy Boyz on TNA Wrestling, revealing how D-Von Dudley is back in good shape, while Bully Ray and the Hardys are actively wrestling. Ray, who was also on the show, seemed to be interested in running it back with their former rivals and passed the buck over to TNA management to make it happen.

"You can't blame us, you can't blame the Hardys," began Ray. "Listen, I'm letting you know, it's not up to [us] ... [it's up to] the brass at TNA, the people who run the joint at TNA — TNA ownership, TNA bosses, TNA creative, it's on you. Including the guy who's supposedly my best friend [Tommy Dreamer], who works on this show also."

Matt Hardy initially called out the Dudleys on his podcast, which elicited a response from Bully, who feels that he called them out only because there are no other top tag teams in TNA.

The Hardys and Dudleys haven't faced each other in a tag team match in a decade, with their last time against each other also coming in TNA Wrestling — then known as Impact Wrestling — in 2014, although they were involved in a four-way tag team match in 2016.

While the other three stars have been actively wrestling, D-Von stepped away from the ring in 2016 and only returned in 2023. Since his return, he has competed in three matches, all alongside Bully Ray.