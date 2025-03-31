Bully Ray Responds To Call Out From TNA Tag Champs The Hardys

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Dudley Boyz and the Hardy Boyz (along with Edge and Christian) helped revolutionize the way fans viewed tag team wrestling. The three teams wrestled a string of acclaimed matches across several years, seemingly always delivering innovative action that helped endear them to fans for life. More than 20 years later, it seems very possible that two of the three teams could get back in the ring for another go.

On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," host Dave LaGreca alerted Bully Ray (AKA Bubba Ray Dudley) and D-Von Dudley that Matt Hardy had recently called out his old rivals during a podcast appearance. This led to D-Von and Bully each offering their own response.

"I was watching TNA last night and I saw the Hardys come out last to make a save," Bully said. "I realized to myself, the Hardys have nothing left to do in TNA. There are no tag teams in TNA for the Hardys to face. So what are they supposed to do now? And that's why Matt has decided to call us out."

Offering up a promo via satellite radio, the wrestler stated that Matt and Jeff Hardy need himself and D-Von in order to stay relevant. Meanwhile, D-Von expressed his confidence that he and Bully would be more than able to hold their own against the Hardys in the ring, and challenged TNA producer Tommy Dreamer to make the match happen. Bully concurred with his tag team partner, though he didn't leave his options restricted to TNA.

"If I'm any wrestling company in the world, you've gotta be a f**king fool not to take advantage of the last great tag team rivalry on the planet," Bully continued.

