Tiffany Stratton Not Cleared For WWE NXT Homecoming, GM Ava Raine Announces Replacement

"WWE NXT" General Manager Ava has announced that Tiffany Stratton will not be competing on Tuesday's Homecoming special at Full Sail University.

WWE's developmental brand heads back to Full Sail this week for the special episode, scheduled to feature the returns of #DIY, Carmelo Hayes, and a trio of NXT Women's Champions in Stratton, Stephanie Vaquer, and Rhea Ripley to their old stomping grounds; Stratton, Vaquer, and Ripley emerged to confront the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne, after she had made the claim to be the best holder in the title's history.

The main roster stars were due to face Jayne alongside Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx in trios action. But as the reigning WWE Women's Champion, Stratton defended her title against Jade Cargill during last Friday's "WWE SmackDown," with the bout ending in a double count out and an attack on Stratton at the hands of Nia Jax.

Evidently, the attack has left Stratton unable to compete in her return to "NXT," with Ava announcing via social media that she could not be medically cleared and would be replaced by fellow alumnus Lyra Valkyria.

"After her WWE Women's Championship match on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton is not medically cleared to compete at Homecoming. As a result, former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria will be taking her place in the six-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence."

For her part, Valkyria has not been a part of the "NXT" roster since April last year, having lost her Women's title to Roxanne Perez at Stand & Deliver and receiving her call-up shortly thereafter.