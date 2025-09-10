MIA Raw Star Stephanie Vaquer Invades WWE NXT With Main Roster Women

"WWE NXT's" Homecoming show at Full Sail University next week is shaping up to be a big show, and a massive six-woman tag team match was set up in the main event segment of Tuesday's show. Former NXT Women's and Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer came out to confront the current NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne, as she threw a temper tantrum following Fatal Influence's loss in the number one contender's match for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Jayne called herself the greatest NXT Women's Champion of all time, something Vaquer had an issue with. She told Jayne that she may have beaten her for the title, but she held both women's belts at the same time. Vaquer said she'd be champion once again when she wins the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. Jayne said that was great, but Vaquer was only one woman staring down the three of them.

Vaquer asked Jayne what time it was, and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton's music hit. She told Jayne the last time she checked, she was the longest reigning champion in WWE right now. Jayne called the women "super seniors" and compared them to students who came back to visit high school, and Stratton said that "Mami" wasn't going to like that.

Rhea Ripley's music hit and she said if Jayne wanted to go to Homecoming, it was perfect, because it was now three-on-three. The main roster women stormed the ring and ran off Fatal Influence. Stratton, Vaquer, and Ripley stood tall as the broadcast went off the air.