Prestige Wrestling Announces Indefinite Hiatus After 2025

Prestige Wrestling has been a staple of the Pacific Northwest independent wrestling scene since its launch in 2017. The promotion has been home to numerous talents who went on to WWE and AEW, as well as former AEW and WWE talent who returned to the independents after their departures, including former WWE star Shayna Baszler, who will appear at the upcoming Roseland XII event. Unfortunately, it will not be a part of the wrestling landscape in 2026.

Promoter William Quintana took to social media to inform fans that the four scheduled dates of 2025 will be the final Prestige Wrestling shows for the foreseeable future, as the promoter is putting the company on an indefinite hiatus, so that he can rekindle his passion for the business.

"Please don't ever forget us, I will always love all of you," Quintana wrote above a lengthy statement. While the Prestige Wrestling accounts have shared his statement, there will reportedly be an official statement from the promotion regarding the hiatus.

"PRESTIGE WRESTLING FOREVER" has always been about the memories & experiences we shared together. Please don't ever forget us, I will always love all of you. Official announcements coming on @WrestlePrestige socials soon. Thank you. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/GuKbQlXm1w — William Quintana (@WillQuintanaNW) September 16, 2025

"I fear I am losing 'the feeling' & I need to take a break to discover my passion again," Quintana wrote in his statement. "I've always put 100% into Prestige Wrestling with the goal of making memories for our fans, wrestlers & staff that will last a lifetime & I hope we've accomplished that."

Quintana is non-committal on the permanence of the hiatus.

"Either way, we're gonna rock the final 4 shows," he continued. Quintana then provided a list of other independent promotions fans should support in the meantime, as well as "all your favorite indies," before signing off with a thanks to the fans for 8 years of support.