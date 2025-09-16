Dave Meltzer Says Ex-WWE Star Andrade Should Go To This Promotion, Despite Money

This past weekend, Andrade was released from WWE after he was reportedly sent home during a "WWE SmackDown" taping for violating the company's wellness policy. With Andrade being 35 years of age and proving to still be impressive in the ring, many fans have questioned where he could wrestle next, but according to Dave Meltzer, there's one promotion that would be the ideal destination for the former WWE star.

Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer claimed that Andrade should consider signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling, even if it means taking less money, while also touching on the other companies who could potentially offer him a contract.

"He would do well in New Japan, he may not have a choice. I mean, there's not the money in New Japan. If it was a different period and New Japan was competitive with the United States for money, yeah he'd be best off there ... I'm sure he would love to work CMLL and I think under any circumstances I kind of expect he'll do some CMLL, but that can't be his main gig because again it doesn't pay. Look, if AEW doesn't take him, there may be no option, New Japan's the next best option or TNA. TNA may be the one that gets him."

Meltzer continued to share that many expect Andrade to return to AEW due to his in-ring talents, but is unsure if company President Tony Khan will take a chance on signing him again. Additionally, he feels that if Andrade can succeed elsewhere for the next few years, then he'll likely receive larger opportunities in the future, or possibly return to WWE.

