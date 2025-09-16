AEW's Mercedes Mone Shouts Out ROH Star's Match At Recent All-Women Wrestling Event

While she's enjoying her place near the top of women's wrestling, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is also keeping her eye on talents that may soon find their way there. Last month, "The CEO" made a surprise appearance at Metroplex Wrestling's Who Runs The World, an independent all-women's event run by ROH Women's Champion Athena in Texas. In the latest edition of Mone Mag, Mone raved about her experience as a special guest and as a first-hand witness to a particular match.

"Once filming wrapped [for my role in a Christmas movie], I made my way to Texas for a surprise appearance at MPX promotion, where I had the honor of supporting the incredible Forever ROH Champion, Athena," Mone wrote. "This all-women's wrestling show was a truly special experience for me. My dream is to elevate women's wrestling, and being part of events like this is a significant step in that direction.

"One of the highlights of the night was definitely the match between Maya World and Billie Starkz. Wow! There's so much talent out there, and I feel so inspired by all the amazing women wrestlers just waiting to be discovered. As I continue to dream about what's next for me, I want to encourage you all to support your local indie shows and wrestlers. You never know who might be the next big thing!"

At Who Runs The World, Billie Starkz, a former ROH Women's Television Champion, defeated Maya World, a former Reality of Wrestling Women's Tag Team Champion, in singles action. Elsewhere, former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose took on Charity King, Baby D, and Morgan Mercy in a four-way elimination match. TNA Knockout Masha Slamovich also appeared and emerged victorious in a three-way.