ROH Women's Champ Athena Announces Talent For Upcoming All-Women Wrestling Show

ROH Women's Champion Athena has officially announced an all-women's wrestling event titled Who Runs The World, which will take place on Saturday, August 9. As the owner of Metroplex Wrestling, a company based in Bedford, Texas, "The Fallen Goddess" expressed her aspirations of bringing Who Runs The World to life on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that she wants to give female talent from multiple promotions the opportunity to gain exposure on a larger scale.

"I am here to address my future in the world of women's wrestling, specifically as an owner of Metroplex Wrestling. The best weekly wrestling show in all of Texas, and we've been running strong for over 15 years. So I'm announcing my passion project, something I'm extremely passionate about, women's wrestling in Texas. Now, I'm going to give all the women in Texas and around the world an opportunity to be seen, to be heard, to showcase their talent like we have never before on our new, regular women's wrestling show."

Along with the announcement, Athena revealed that MPX Women's Champion Reiza Clarke, Vert Vixen, Hyan, Abadon and TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich will all compete at the event this summer. Athena will also be in action at the show, but no official matches have been confirmed at this time.

Who Runs The World will transpire just three weeks after WWE's all-women's wrestling premium live event Evolution, which returns for the first time in seven years on July 13.