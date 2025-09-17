NA Champ Ethan Page Bests Tyler Breeze At WWE NXT Homecoming

Ethan Page defeated the returning Tyler Breeze during the Homecoming special episode of "WWE NXT" to retain his North American Championship.

Breeze made his return to the brand last week after Tavion Heights had defeated Page in a flag match, taking a selfie with the fallen Page as their title match was confirmed for Tuesday. The match saw Breeze wrestling his first in "NXT" since teaming with Fandango to defeat Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, with his departure from the company coming just days after that bout. Breeze has continued to work with the company and specifically the "NXT" brand in the years since, starting as a guest coach at the Performance Center and as a writer for the developmental brand.

However, he did not prove victorious in his return bout, with Page completing the fifth defense of his title and finally getting a win on the board after recent weeks. After the bell, he was confronted by one of those to hold a victory over him, AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., since Page was a part of the Latin American title four-way during last weekend's Worlds Collide. But it was Heights that had an incumbent North American title match made, with Damian Priest making a backstage cameo to tell him that Ava had granted him the bout at No Mercy on September 27.