TNA's Matt Hardy Names His Favorite Weapon Among TLC Options

Matt and Jeff Hardy are widely considered to be synonymous with TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) matches due to their chaotic encounters with The Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian in such stipulation during WWE's Attitude Era. Of the three key match components, though, which is their favorite? For Matt Hardy, it is a table.

"I would say outside of a ladder, my favorite weapon, maybe even more than a ladder, would be a table," Matt said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "A table is something I can still use to leg drop someone, like off a ladder or off a high location, and put them through and still be somewhat safe. I'm all about a table. I like tables. They're an integral part of our career and our story with the TLC matches, and I would 100% just say a table. I love doing stuff through tables. It looks spectacular, especially to the crowd in the venue, and it kind of adds a different layer to a match."

The Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian began their trilogy of TLC matches at WWE SummerSlam 2000, where Edge and Christian successfully defended their WWE World Tag Team Championships. Edge and Christian emerged with a win in the teams' second TLC bout, which took place at WWE WrestleMania 17, as well. In their third encounter with the stipulation, the three teams were joined by Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit on the May 24, 2001 edition of "WWE Smackdown." Jericho and Benoit successfully defended their WWE World Tag Team Championships on this occasion.

