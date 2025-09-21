WWE SmackDown! Shut Your Mouth May Be 23 Years Old But Fans Still Love It

If there's one thing wrestling fans love more than watching the action in person or on their television screens in real time, it's being able to control the storylines and matches themselves with a video game controller in hand. WWE games have been extremely popular through the years, from the latest "2K" games, to general manager mode being added with "SmackDown! vs. Raw 2006," to the release of "WWF No Mercy" on the Nintendo 64 in 2000. Another one of the most popular titles over the years is "WWE SmackDown! Shut Your Mouth," which was released in 2002.

The jump in quality of graphics between "No Mercy" to "Shut Your Mouth" was incredible for games at the times, and fans were stunned when they made the move from their N64s to the PlayStation 2 to play the latest WWE game. Despite its age, and the many, many games that have come out since 2002, fans still talk about their fond "Shut Your Mouth" memories on social media.

"Genuinely feel bad for kids who didn't grow up playing these gems on the PS2," one user wrote on reddit. One commenter said they missed summers playing the game with their family.

"Seriously, the 2K games can't compare," another redditor quipped. Another user said they loved the story mode of the game and wished WWE and 2K would focus more on their linear story mode.

Another post dedicated to the game recalled "Shut Your Mouth's" season mode, or career mode where you follow a star through a two-year contract, and the gamer said they forgot how fun the draft part of the game is. The draft lineup they shared showed stars like Booker T, Test, Randy Orton, Rhyno, Eddie Guerrero, and many more.

"I think we've gone backwards in a lot of ways," a commenter lamented.