The 20 Best Wrestling Video Games That Fans Will Want To Check Out

Wrestling PSAs tell the audience to not try the moves at home. Despite these messages being relevant and important, no one pays attention to them, since every pro wrestling fan would love nothing more than to superkick their friends and family — in the video game world, of course. The global popularity of brands such as WWE and NJPW has ensured that wrestling video games are a priority for game developers and publishing companies. According to The-Magicbox, "WWF War Zone" sold over 2.2 million units in the U.S. alone. This is only the sales figure for one singular title, proving this is a gaming genre that cannot be brushed off or ignored.

With such a dedicated and vocal fanbase, there's a constant scramble to create the greatest wrestling video game of all time. Fortunately, there have been many exceptional efforts that have dazzled different generations throughout the years. In fact, there's an argument to be made that wrestling fans have been spoiled by the sheer number of games available across multiple platforms. With that said, let's roll back the years and rank the 20 best wrestling video games of all time.