The 20 Best Wrestling Video Games That Fans Will Want To Check Out
Wrestling PSAs tell the audience to not try the moves at home. Despite these messages being relevant and important, no one pays attention to them, since every pro wrestling fan would love nothing more than to superkick their friends and family — in the video game world, of course. The global popularity of brands such as WWE and NJPW has ensured that wrestling video games are a priority for game developers and publishing companies. According to The-Magicbox, "WWF War Zone" sold over 2.2 million units in the U.S. alone. This is only the sales figure for one singular title, proving this is a gaming genre that cannot be brushed off or ignored.
With such a dedicated and vocal fanbase, there's a constant scramble to create the greatest wrestling video game of all time. Fortunately, there have been many exceptional efforts that have dazzled different generations throughout the years. In fact, there's an argument to be made that wrestling fans have been spoiled by the sheer number of games available across multiple platforms. With that said, let's roll back the years and rank the 20 best wrestling video games of all time.
20. WWF Rage in the Cage
Let's be real here for a second: Wrestling is always better when it takes place in a steel cage. Unfortunately, the iron beast wasn't always a common match type in older video games, but "WWF Rage in the Cage" realized how much fans loved the option in 1992's 8-bit "WWF WrestleMania: Steel Cage Challenge" and brought it to the 16-bit world for the Sega CD in 1993. Now, it's arguable there is no difference between this game's mechanics and that of "WWF Royal Rumble" and "WWF Raw," but it did boast something else: A stacked roster of 20 wrestlers, which was relatively unheard of for the time, and a Sega CD game that people actually remember.
Hey Poor Player gave "WWF Rage in the Cage" a four out of five rating, stating it "is very easy to pick up and play and the controls work really well." That said, the lack of tag team wrestling was noticeably absent in the game. After all, who wouldn't want to play as the Headshrinkers or The Nasty Boys here?
19. Wrestle Kingdom
The year is 2005. The WWE rules the wrestling world, as Vince McMahon squashed all the competition into oblivion. In terms of video games, it's much the same as it is "WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw" that garners most of the attention around the world. However, there was one Japan-exclusive title that was released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 2 which had wrestling fans chattering and begging their international friends to ship to them: "Wrestle Kingdom."
Teaming up with Yuke's, who had handled the WWE games for numerous years, this was a back-to-basics pure wrestling game that put the emphasis on developing and improving their chosen wrestler through hard-fought matches. This wasn't about sports entertainment (sorry, Chris Jericho), but about good, old-fashioned rasslin'. IGN praised "Wrestle Kingdom" for being a different simulation and wrestling experience to other games of its era, adding how "Drama mode is a solid addition to the game, and surprisingly, taking on an AI opponent can be very challenging at times."
18. WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2011
For a generation of gamers, the "WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw" franchise holds a similar kind of sentiment as EA Sports' "FIFA." It provided endless hours, months, and years of entertainment, as the yearly releases became something to look forward to, as players would laugh, cry, and cherish every Swanton bomb from the top of the ladder. More importantly, the developers put some serious effort into trying to improve the games rather than chucking a new coat of paint over the older versions and fooling the fans. The 2010 release of "WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2011" proved to be bittersweet as it marked the end of an era. Fortunately, it went out like a bang, much like Shawn Michaels had done so at WrestleMania earlier that year.
Game Informer's review of the PlayStation 3 version of the game gave it an eight out of 10 rating. The reviewer praised the realistic-looking graphics and replayability, while also finding the new grappling system to make more sense than the previous efforts.
17. Tecmo World Wrestling
For an 8-bit game, "Tecmo World Wrestling" had it all and then some, putting many modern games to shame. The graphics were smooth for the NES and each wrestler came equipped with 20 moves, including their own specialities. The roster was rich and deep with a variety of wrestlers and styles on offer. If the player performed a signature move, there was also the opportunity to see a replay of it as a cut-scene — a novelty for 1989. Another nice touch was the text commentary that added another layer to the game. Heck, it was certainly more exciting to read than to listen to the repetitive drivel from some WWE video games, that's for sure.
A GameFAQs review rated it eight of 10, stating: "8-bit video game lovers and wrestling purists ought to seek this one out for the old collection. It's by no means the absolute out-and-out best wrestling game you'll ever play, but for what it is, it's an excellent effort."
16. RetroMania Wrestling
People who grew up in the '80s and '90s will remember the arcade classics "WWF Superstars" and "WWF WrestleFest." These games were serious button-mashers and firm favorites among the arcade crowd who spent countless hours (and their parents' moolah) on them. Fast-forward a few decades, Retrosoft Studios dropped a tribute to these legendary games in the form of "RetroMania Wrestling," which arrived for the PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X. Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. The roster featured wrestlers like Matt Cardona, the Road Warriors, the Blue World Order, Tommy Dreamer, John Morrison, and CM Punk's favorite wrestler in the whole world, Colt Cabana.
PCMag gave "RetroMania Wrestling" a positive review, mentioning how it fulfilled its promise of being an arcade game. The publication added "the game is a faithful homage to classic wrestling titles that adds fun, contemporary touches." More importantly, who wouldn't want to see Cardona team up with the Blue Meanie in a tag-team bout?
15. WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game
Midway's digitized approach to "Mortal Kombat" and "NBA Jam" drew a lot of attention in the mid-'90s. Gamers had never seen such a realistic approach to video games before, and the developer was redefining the landscape of what was possible. So imagine the surprise when Midway took inspiration from the WWF's new generation and made a fighting game out of it titled "WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game."
While it was based on pro wrestling, this game played more like "Mortal Kombat" with its fast strikes and combos. The wrestlers looked great and extremely lifelike; however, their moves were far more over the top than what fans would normally see on television every week. Plus, there were no DQs, since Doink the Clown could smash a noggin with a hammer and nothing happened — much like in any match in which Rick Knox is refereeing. GamePro couldn't get enough of the game, as writer Bruised Lee gave it an overwhelmingly positive review: "The mixture of intense gameplayer, well-balanced wrestlers, and wild moves will make you as sweaty as any character you play."
14. WWF Attitude
"WWF War Zone" marked an interesting time for wrestling video games, especially since it was the sort of official kick-off game of the Attitude Era. It featured a variety of new modes, a different combat system, and the create-a-wrestler feature that would become the standard for years to come. However, it was "WWF Attitude" that would take everything "War Zone" did and improve it tenfold. With over 40 wrestlers to choose from (some that required unlocking as the game progressed), this was roster depth at its finest, and it felt like there was never a shortage of anything to do in the game at any point.
Discussing all the improvements to "WWF Attitude" over its predecessor, IGN showered the game with lavish praise, writing: "A heavyweight in every aspect, 'Attitude' bests its rivals with a whizbang combo of class and power." It was so good that Acclaim pretty much recycled it for "ECW Hardcore Revolution" — seriously, it's the same game, but with just the ECW roster and the hardcore promotion's bells and whistles.
13. WCW/nWo Revenge
When "WCW vs. nWo: World Tour" debuted in 1997, not many people thought another game could top it. Sure, it had its minor flaws here and there, but the grappling system and move set more than made up for any obvious deficiencies. Well, "WCW/nWo Revenge" decided to take on the challenge to create an even better game. Not only did it make a few tweaks to the revolutionary grappling system, but it also put some effort into improving the other features, such as the graphics and roster, that had been lacking before.
"WCW/nWo Revenge" may have been released in the same year as "WWF War Zone," but there was only one winner out of these two games in 1998. Hogan Reviews proclaimed it as "undoubtedly the best WCW game ever, and has one of the best top-to-bottom rosters in a wrestling game period." Honestly, what was up with the Nintendo 64 receiving all the great wrestling video games?
12. WWE All-Stars
For much of the late '90s and 2000s, the focus of wrestling games shifted to realistic simulations that felt like the action in the ring. Whether it was AKI, Yuke's, or any other developer, there was a race to create the best wrestling sim of all time. At the same time, the casual gamer was forgotten in the quest for perfection. Some players wanted an easier-to-play title where they could pick it up and play with their friends. Step forward "WWE All-Stars" — the arcade-inspired button-masher that brought together current and past wrestlers for a real slobberknocker.
Playing more like a fighting game than many of its counterparts at the time, "WWE All-Stars" embraced a cartoonish look for the wrestlers and amplified their attacks to emphasize how electric they really were. It took all the right elements from "WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game," but also applied some nuance in its approach. Fans and critics ate it up and asked for another Five Knuckle Shuffle afterwards. Giant Bomb called it "an exciting game that's entertaining in a way that no wrestling game has been for a generation or more."
11. WWF SmackDown! 2: Know Your Role
Longtime gamers will have a special place in their hearts for the "SmackDown" series. However, if someone thinks that the first "SmackDown" game was the greatest, execute a heart punch on them, because "WWF SmackDown! 2: Know Your Role" was the first entry that truly showcased this franchise's potential. Season Mode was a fantastic and novel inclusion at the time, since it gave fans a true taste of how wrestling storylines can be adapted and translated to the video game format. Also, the addition of ladders and caskets only fueled the hype of fans who love the gimmick matches as much as Tony Khan does.
"WWF SmackDown! 2: Know Your Role" was also the final WWE game for the PS1, and what a high note to go out on. IGN even committed the cardinal sin of saying it was simply the best wrestling game around and gave gamers more bang for their buck than "WWF No Mercy," which is the Michael Jordan of the genre. That's a hot take for sure.
10. Virtual Pro Wrestling 2
"Virtual Pro Wrestling 2" might sound like it's part of the same family as "Virtua Fighter" and "Virtua Tennis," but thank the Sammy Guevaras in the sky that isn't the case. Featuring the same engine as "WWF WrestleMania 2000," this is an absolute must-play for fans of Japanese wrestling. Players can even live out their fantasy of letting Big Van Vader powerbomb Johnny Ace (aka John Laurinaitis) to kingdom come, as the roster is packed with famous wrestlers from yesteryear and each of them features their signature move set.
Love Wrestling suggested "'Virtual Pro Wrestling 2' takes the key concepts that were perfected in 'WrestleMania 2000' and 'WCW/nWo Revenge' and adds some new ideas that would only be present in this title." An example of this is the running grapples, which might seem common in wrestling games now but were a rarity in those days. Plus, the create-a-wrestler mode included more details for masked wrestlers, so it would be possible to recreate everyone's favorite wrestler, Charlie Brown from Outta Town.
9. WWF WrestleFest
How many dollars did gamers drop on "WWF WrestleFest"? The answer is not nearly enough. The arcade game must have featured a special kind of wizardry or catnip for gamers, since there would always be a group surrounding the cabinets. Even if they weren't playing, they would be waiting to catch a glimpse of the Legion of Doom's interview with "Mean" Gene Okerlund during an infamous cut-scene. Regardless, the video game felt larger than life for 1991. Not only did it allow gamers to pick from superstars such as The Ultimate Warrior, "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, but it also contained signature and double team moves.
Sinclair User gave it an 88% score, citing how the variety of wrestlers and special moves added to the replayability of the game. Keeping in mind how "WWF WrestleFest" continues to be discussed three decades after its release, there's no disputing this game stood the test of time and still remains a banger today.
8. Saturday Night Slam Masters
Considering Capcom is the brains behind "Street Fighter," it's safe to say the developer and publisher knows something about combat sports (even though "Mortal Kombat" is categorically better in every single way). The release of "Saturday Night Slam Masters" in 1993 demonstrated how Capcom is more than capable of creating an engaging wrestling video game without a single real wrestler in it. (Although, "Final Fight" and "Slam Masters" fans may argue that Mike Haggar looks a lot like Dan "The Beast" Severn.) While the names Biff Slamkovich and Gunloc may not have headlined WrestleMania or Halloween Havoc, gamers know they were the MVPs of Capcom's rumble in the 16-bit jungle — especially on the Super NES.
Reviewing the Sega Genesis port of the game, Sega-16's Vince Thornburg wrote: "'Slam Masters' is a fun fighter from the people who know fighters. While some may say that it focuses too much on fighting, and the wrestling elements are mere formalities, it's still a fun game." No disagreement there.
7. WWE 2K22
Look, to call "WWE 2K20" a disaster is putting it kindly. The game arrived with so many bugs that The Boogeyman came out of the woodwork to try and eat them all. As a result, "WWE 2K21" was canceled, so that the developer could have more time to create a better game that wouldn't get eviscerated by fans and critics alike. Surprisingly, "WWE 2K22" ended up being a welcome return to form for the series. The extra time made all the difference, as the developer simplified the gameplay, tweaked all the buggy issues from before, and brought back some sorely missed features, such as the GM mode. Suddenly, the memories of the glitches from "WWE 2K20" were all but forgiven, as they only lived on as memes among the Internet Wrestling Community.
Hardcore Gamer gave it a four out of five rating, adding that the decision to take a year off was the best choice for everyone. Additionally, the review commended the graphics and the easier gameplay mechanics that made it a much more accessible and enjoyable video game.
6. WWF WrestleMania 2000
WrestleMania 2000 may have been a meh event, but the video game of the same name turned the Nintendo 64 into the hottest console for wrestling fans (yes, the game was also released on Game Boy Color, but let's not talk about that version, please). Basically, the AKI Corporation-developed game took everything that had made "WCW/nWo Revenge" popular and tweaked it to suit the WWF. In addition, the story mode kept players occupied with both a challenging and engaging journey to glory, as the selected wrestler moved up the ranks to claim championship gold. The feuds brought a little bit of extra spice to the mode, too, since opponents would interfere in bouts if there was any beef between wrestlers, making it feel like an authentic replication of an episode of "Monday Night Raw."
Nintendo Power awarded "WWF WrestleMania 2000" an eight out of 10 rating, stating the game "will deliver endless hours of fun no matter how many players join in." The publication also found time to credit the grappling system and its natural intuitiveness.
5. WCW vs. the World
Tony Khan may have opened the Forbidden Door for mainstream inter-promotional crossovers; however, "WCW vs. the World" started it in the video game world. This title had a roster of 60 — yes, 60 -– pro wrestlers to choose from. All the WCW favorites, such as Sting, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Lex Luger, were present, as well as some fictional international stars that may have had different names, but had the look and move set of the real wrestlers. This means players could create dream bouts like Dean Malenko versus Ken Shamrock to see who would tap out the fastest.
"WCW vs. the World" didn't have the bells and whistles or the innovative grappling system that would revolutionize future WCW games. However, without this title, the others wouldn't be possible, so it had to learn how to walk before the rest could moonsault. AllGame gave it a positive review: "Once you and your friend, or enemy, fire up the PlayStation and fight one another, you'll be hooked. This is a great party game, and a pioneer for many future wrestling titles."
4. WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain
By the time "WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain" arrived in 2003, it was the fifth game in the "SmackDown" series in the space of three years. With so many releases in a short period of time, a concern started to develop if these games were providing a different experience or merely roster updates. Well, "WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain" dispelled all these notions. Not only was it jam-packed with over 50 playable legends and then-active stars, but it also decided to up the ante with a new grappling system that forced players to work harder for their moves.
The change didn't upset gamers or critics, who all enjoyed the change-up in the series and the welcome challenge it provided. While GamePro stated "WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain" had a built-in audience and would likely not appeal to non-wrestling fans, it thought the "RPG-like attribute system" brought a different dimension to the antics in the squared circle.
3. WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2006
While every game in the "SmackDown! vs. Raw" series tried to do something new, none took as big a swing as "WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2006." Instead of doing more of the frenetic gameplay of before, Yuke's decided to make the game more like the product on screen. Through the use of stamina and momentum bars, the action became more like what fans are accustomed to. In any match, it's unlikely that a wrestler will execute 20 superplexes in a row, since they'd be gassed by the fifth one. In much the same way, the game forced the player to think carefully about a strategy and to try and maintain some energy in the tank.
GameSpot's Alex Navarro gave "WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2006" an outstanding rating of 8.9, writing: "Not every single thing that 'WWE SmackDown! vs. RAW 2006' tries to do completely works, but the sheer amount of crazy new stuff in this game more than makes it worth the while of any wrestling fan. The gameplay is the best it's ever been, the presentation is top-notch, and the plethora of available modes is more than enough to keep any WWE enthusiast busy for hours and hours."
2. Fire Pro Wrestling World
"Fire Pro Wrestling World" is rated R for radical. While it may not have the cherished licenses, the crisp graphics, or blaring music of other mainstream wrestling video games, no one's arms are long enough to box with the god of gameplay. "Fire Pro Wrestling World" is a thinking game, where an appropriate strategy and timing make all the difference to whether a player will emerge victorious or not. At the same time, the rich and deep character creator feature is a firm favorite among players, as it's possible to create just about any pro wrestler complete with their authentic move set and appearance. The possibilities of "Fire Pro Wrestling World" are truly endless.
EGM dished out four out of five stars for the PlayStation 4 version of the game, stating: "In an era when so many other wrestling games continue to focus on style over substance, a legendary Japanese franchise returns to remind its rivals of how things should be done."
1. WWF No Mercy
Was there any other option here? At this point in history, every wrestling video game fan knows all about "WWF No Mercy" and how it effectively raised a generation. The fact that players are still playing this game and creating mods for it to this day is testament to its unwavering legacy. More importantly, "WWF No Mercy" was a smart update to "WWF WrestleMania 2000," as the developers listened to the fanbase and understood that the wheel didn't need to be reinvented — it only required some fine tuning.
The power of simplicity was maintained for "WWF No Mercy," as it became the kind of game that wasn't only easy to play but also rewarding for players of all levels. IGN handed out an impressive nine out of 10 rating for the game, writing: "'No Mercy' is a terrific game from top to bottom. The game mechanics are sound, the animation is fantastic, the characters are very responsive and there's a tremendous amount of game modes." Without a shadow of a doubt, "WWF No Mercy" is the undisputed G.O.A.T. of wrestling video games.