AEW Gimmick Matches Ranked By How Ridiculous They Are

The idea behind the Blood and Guts match is not new to wrestling. It's adapted from the WarGames format, which started in WCW, and which has more recently been seen on "NXT." The match takes place in two rings surrounded by a steel cage, and is fought by two teams of five competitors, with a new participant entering every two minutes. The match doesn't officially start until all 10 competitors are in the ring. Once that happens, the only way to win is to get a member of the other team to submit or surrender.

A Blood and Guts match is supposed to be the big payoff to a feud between two factions who loathe each other. The first Blood and Guts match on AEW television came on the May 5th, 2021 episode of "Dynamite" when the Inner Circle took on The Pinnacle. The match was full of brawling, weapons, and blood. It was ridiculous in the same way as a Hell in a Cell match: The giant cage is supposed to keep competitors in, but the finish saw MJF push Jericho off the roof and onto the entrance ramp, giving The Pinnacle the victory. Chris Jericho mentioned in an interview with ComicBook.com that AEW tried to make Blood and Guts distinct from WarGames by tweaking a few rules, but it still looks mostly like the match that inspired it.