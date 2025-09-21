WWE HOFer The Undertaker Discusses The 'Honor' Of Working With Yokozuna

Across his career, The Undertaker had several rivals, from Shawn Michaels to Mr. McMahon and, most importantly, his brother Kane but one of the men 'Taker still fondly talks about today is undoubtedly Yokozuna. While they were bitter rivals on screen, the men behind the gimmicks, Mark Calaway and Rodney Anoaʻi, were close friends. In an interview with "Club 520 Podcast," The Undertaker looked back at the memories he has of his late friend.

"Yokozuna defied what your eyes and your brain could comprehend," Undertaker said when asked about Yokozuna's physical prowess. "You would see somebody his size, which most people didn't realize, he was about 6'4, but he was so big, man, he could move; he was like a cat."

Undertaker recalled that when Yokozuna was between 400-450 lbs., he could still move and throw high kicks at breakneck speeds that confused anyone he went up against.

"He was so athletic and ahead of his time, man, as far as the big guys. Man, he was incredible, man," the veteran added. "He's one of those guys I think about almost every day. Man, we ran up and down those roads together, we worked against each other – which is always... Which was just always an honor..." The Undertaker also recalled how, outside of the ring, Yokozuna always made sure to take care of his family, and proudly carried his Samoan legacy that his family has continued to carry since.

