AEW's Mercedes Mone Reflects On 10 Years Since Historic NXT Match With WWE's Bayley

August 22, 2025 marked 10 years since Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, and Bayley delivered their unforgettable match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn for the NXT Women's Title. Bayley not only captured her first championship in WWE that night, but the match changed the future of women's wrestling, with both performers setting an example of the greatness female talent could achieve inside the ropes going forward. To celebrate 10 years since NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, the "CEO" wrote about the iconic match in a recent edition of her newsletter "Mone Mag," where she reflected on changing the trajectory of women's wrestling and thanked Bayley for the relationship they've built together both in and out of the squared circle.

"As I sit down to reflect on that unforgettable night at NXT Brooklyn, every detail comes flooding back to me as if it were yesterday. The anticipation, the energy, the love radiating from the fans—it was a moment etched in my heart forever. This anniversary isn't just a celebration of a match; it's a celebration of a pivotal moment that forever changed the landscape of women's wrestling ... I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to my wrestling soulmate, Bayley. Thank you for being my partner in this journey—both in and out of the ring. The bond we share is unlike any other, and I can't imagine navigating this incredible business without you. You have challenged me, inspired me, and, most importantly, stood by me. Together, we changed the game."