AEW's Tony Schiavone Says This WWE Match 'Changed Women's Wrestling'

The WWE women's division will look to once again make history on July 13 as the second-ever all-female Premium Live Event, Evolution 2, takes place in Atlanta, Georgia. It's an event that fans had been clamoring for since the original Evolution show that took place back in 2018, an event that most likely wouldn't have happened had it not been for the success of a match that AEW commentator Tony Schiavone claims changed women's wrestling forever; Sasha Banks vs. Bayley from WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

"If you haven't watched that match...it is spectacular, and it really has–it really has changed women's wrestling I think," Schiavone said on his "What Happened When?" podcast. "It changed women's wrestling from what it was back in the Attitude era I guess, to what it is now." Schiavone might be on hand to witness Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone in AEW, make even more history at the company's All In Texas event as Mone will challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

As for the match between Mone and Bayley, the current AEW star has admitted that they had virtually no time to prepare for it as she was running late due to the busy day-to-day schedule of being a WWE Superstar that she had only just started to get to grips with. However, that didn't stop the two women from putting on a match many consider to be one of the greatest in WWE history, and a match that put both Sasha "Mercedes Mone" Banks and Bayley on the map forever. Whether they will ever run it back remains to be seen, but both women have stated that they would love to wrestle each other again despite being in different companies.

Please credit "What Happened When?" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.