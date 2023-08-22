Mercedes Mone And Bayley Promise To Run It Back On Anniversary Of Famed WWE NXT Match

Eight years ago, in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Bayley and Sasha Banks — now known as Mercedes Mone — wrestled for Mone's "NXT" Women's Championship at "WWE NXT" TakeOver: Brooklyn. The sensational match played a pivotal role in changing WWE fans' perceptions of women's wrestling, helping to usher in the so-called "Women's Revolution" of the late 2010s. Mone took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of the match, writing to Bayley, "Let's do this again someday."

Bayley responded to Mone in kind, writing back "I can't wait. Happy 8th."

Mone and Bayley haven't been in the same promotion for over a year, after Mone walked out of WWE with her tag partner, Trinity (fka Naomi) in the middle of last year, frustrated with their creative direction as WWE Women's Tag Team Championss. Mone debuted in New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, winning the IWGP Women's Championship shortly thereafter. Mone is currently recovering from an ankle injury sustained at NJPW Resurgence earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Bayley has remained in WWE and is currently in the corner of her Damage CTRL faction alongisde Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bayley and Kai were there for SKY's successful Money In The Bank cash-in at WWE SummerSlam, where she won the WWE Women's Championship from Bianca Belair.