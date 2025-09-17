AEW's TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Recaps Recent Busy Stretch With 4 Matches In 5 Days

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné is currently walking around with seven championships from seven different promotions (including AEW), and as such has to naturally make appearances in each promotion often enough to justify her reigns. In the past week, Moné has competed four times, and during an edition of her "Moné Mag," she explained how exhilarating and exhausting her schedule can be these days.

"It all kicked off with a hard-fought tag match on AEW Dynamite, where Athena and I went toe-to-toe with the fierce duo of Alex Windsor and the timeless Toni Storm. What a match that was!" she wrote. Moné also added that she defended the Rev Pro Women's British Championship against UK's Emerson Jayne, on the 10 year anniversary of her NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match against Bayley. "To celebrate, I became 9 Beltz Moné! It was a moment of pride and reflection."

Earlier that same day, Moné went live with Bayley on Instagram, reflecting on their match as well as the other women she met along the way who helped inspire her along the way. "Every time I step into Rev Pro, I'm reminded of the incredible talent within the women's division. They elevate the game and inspire me to be the best champion I can be," she wrote, adding that Rev Pro has become one of her favorite promotions to work for. "The next night, I had a fun six-woman tag match with my girls Dani Luna and Kanji against the CTC—Alex Windsor, Nina, and Safire. Finally taking out the CTC, Dani Luna decided to look hard at my Rev Pro titles."