AEW's Mercedes Mone Wins Ninth Championship Ahead Of Forbidden Door TBS Title Defense

She may not be the "Ninth Wonder of the World" like the late great Chyna, but say hello to your new "Nine Belts Mone." Before Mercedes Mone drives "The Mone Train" to Forbidden Door, at the O2 Arena in London tomorrow, the "CEO" made a pit stop at RevPro's 13th Anniversary Show "Global Wars UK," on Friday, and came out of the visit with a new pair of hardware: the Discovery Wrestling's Scottish Women's Championship.

In the video clip posted below, via X [formerly known as Twitter], the face of RevPro's women's division had a go with then DW Champion, Emersyn Jayne, in a near 20-minute contest. Although "The Main Event Empress" held her own throughout the match, she couldn't unclutch herself out of Mone's Statement Maker submission, thus tapping out and feeding the title she successfully carried for a second time in her career since February, 9, 2024, to the new "Belt Collector."

WHAT just happened?! Your new Discovery Wrestling Women's Champion... Mercedes Mone 😱 pic.twitter.com/J0XQhwmGkQ — Discovery Wrestling (@DiscoWrestling) August 22, 2025

Refusing to quit there, Mone returned to the promotion today and competed in a six-woman tag team match, where her team – consisting of herself, Dani Luna, and Kanji – added another victory to their win column against the Cut Throat Collective (Nina Samuels, Safire Reed, and her opponent at Forbidden Door, Alex Windsor). As mentioned, Windsor is just one of three opponents Mone will defend her AEW TBS Championship against tomorrow, as she'll also face CMLL's Persephone and STARDOM's Bozilla. This will be Mone's 19th title defense.

To recap, Mone now holds the following belts: AEW TBS, AEW 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup, inaugural BestYa Women's, CMLL World Women's, EWA Women's, inaugural PTW Women's, RevPro's Undisputed British Women's, Queen of Southside, and now the DW Women's Championship.