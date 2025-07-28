AEW's Mercedes Mone Wins Two More Belts, Recreates Ultimo Dragon Pic

Mercedes Moné wasn't lying when she said that there is no stopping "The Moné Train" as the current AEW TBS Champion has once again traveled to Europe and bagged herself another two championship titles, taking her current tally of belts held simultaneously to eight.

24 Hours after successfully defending her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship against Safire Reed at RevPro's "Summer Sizzler" event, "The CEO" headlined Prime Time Wrestling's "All About The Moné" event in Koslow, Poland. Moné faced Polish star Diana Strong in the main event for the vacant PTW Women's Championship, as well as Italian promotion BestYa Wrestling's Women's Championship in a winner takes all match. After a hard-fought battle, Moné hit a Backstabber before rolling through into the Statement Maker, forcing Strong to submit, and adding two more championships to her collection.

Mercedes Mone has added two more belts to her collection. She defeated Diana Strong to become the Prime Time Wrestling Women's Championship and the BestYa Wrestling Women's Championship at Prime Time Wrestling "All About The Moné" in Poland. pic.twitter.com/t4CK4DmnIw — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 27, 2025

Moné now has eight belts from six different companies in six different countries, with many fans on social media joking with her that if she wins anymore titles, she would have to recreate the famous picture of WCW cruiserweight legend Ultimo Dragon when he held 10 different titles at the same time. "The CEO" must have seen those comments because when she got back to her hotel room, one of the first things she did was pose with all eight of her titles on full display akin to the Japanese icon.

8 belts Moné 🇺🇸 🇬🇧🇦🇹🇲🇽🇵🇱🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/AlBqYmcUb1 — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 27, 2025

"The CEO" would have liked her current tally to be nine belts, which would have happened had it not been for "Timeless" Toni Storm, who defeated Moné at AEW All In Texas on July 12, retaining her AEW Women's World Championship in the process. Moné has not been seen on AEW TV since her loss to Storm, and given that the AEW Women's World Championship is the only title she has failed to capture since leaving WWE back in 2022, she will have her sights set on Storm when she returns.