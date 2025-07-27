AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone Retains RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title

At AEW All In, Mercedes Mone failed to capture the AEW Women's Championship. Still, she remains the holder of multiple other titles, including the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, which she defended in the main event of Revolution Pro Wrestling's Summer Sizzler last Friday.

For this occasion, Mone faced Safire Reed, a rising star in the United Kingdom and a former EVE Champion. Reed earned this opportunity by besting the likes of Kanji and Emersyn Jayne in a number one contender's tournament earlier this month. Unfortunately for Reed, that winning streak would crumble once she reached "The CEO."

In the title bout's final moments, Reed leaped off the ropes for what would have been her signature springboard headbutt. Seeing this, Mone caught Reed and subsequently dropped her into a Mone Maker for the match-winning pinfall and successful title retention. This marked Mone's second defense in her title reign, with the first taking place in Doncaster, England at RevPro High Stakes in April. There, she defeated Kanji, a former PROGRESS Women's Champion, with a Statement Maker.

Mone claimed the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship by beating Mina Shirakawa in a Winner Takes All match at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty. While Shirakawa raised up the RevPro title, Mone put the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship on the line.

Despite her loss at Summer Sizzler, Reed later showed gratitude for the aforementioned opportunity, writing, "Thank you [Mercedes Mone]" on X alongside a photo of them staring off. Mone later thanked RevPro as well in a statement reading, "Your CEO of @RevProUK. thank you [UK]."