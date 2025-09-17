New Mercedes Mone Faction Appears To Be In The Works Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

A new faction surrounding TBS Champion Mercedes Mone could be in the works ahead of "AEW Dynamite: September to Remember" after months of rumors. Fightful Select ran reports over the last year about a potential Mone team-up with the Renegade Twins, and on Wednesday, Robyn Renegade is set to take on Mone's All Out opponent, Riho.

Fightful Select reported that Mone has often pushed to work with the Renegades, Charlette and Robyn, on television, and at a few points over previous months, the outlet was told it was close to coming to fruition. AEW sources said that all parties involved seem keen on it happening. The Renegade Twins reportedly had similar gear made to match Mone months ago.

Robyn Renegade was last on AEW programming on an episode of "AEW Collision" in March when she was defeated by Mone. She also competed in a dark match on "Dynamite" in a loss to Julia Hart the same month. As for Charlette, her last AEW appearance was on an episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" in a loss alongside her twin to Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose in April 2023. Both women have also made appearances on Ring of Honor.

Riho returned to AEW television on the September 3 edition of "Dynamite" when she ran down to help Alex Windsor against Mone after the champion started to beat her down after a match. Later in the night, it was revealed Riho would be challenging Mone for the TBS Championship at All Out in Toronto.